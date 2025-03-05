M&T Bank Corp Has $38.31 Million Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

M&T Bank Corp cut its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 103,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,671 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $38,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TT. FMR LLC boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 4.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,337,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,018,563,000 after buying an additional 397,537 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,769,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,797,565,000 after acquiring an additional 77,830 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,638,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,700,000 after acquiring an additional 65,991 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Trane Technologies by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,550,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,460,000 after acquiring an additional 671,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,142,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,691,000 after purchasing an additional 20,151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TT opened at $342.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $369.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $380.69. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $279.00 and a fifty-two week high of $422.00. The company has a market capitalization of $76.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Trane Technologies Increases Dividend

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 35.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. This is a boost from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 29.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $440.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $380.00 to $360.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $390.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Melius downgraded Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $398.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $415.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 2,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.34, for a total value of $984,114.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,515,142.46. The trade was a 2.03 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 876 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.42, for a total value of $313,099.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,818,050.22. This trade represents a 1.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,234 shares of company stock worth $2,588,102 over the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

