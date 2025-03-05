SPC Financial Inc. Acquires 1,264 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

SPC Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 131,885 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF accounts for about 1.7% of SPC Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. SPC Financial Inc. owned 0.28% of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $19,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ITA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 8.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 287,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,970,000 after acquiring an additional 23,100 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,169,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 34.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 23.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 2,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the third quarter valued at about $110,000.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $149.29 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $145.00 and a 12-month high of $206.56. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.00.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

