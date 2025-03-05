OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) Announces Earnings Results

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04, Zacks reports. OrthoPediatrics had a negative net margin of 15.00% and a negative return on equity of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $52.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. OrthoPediatrics updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

OrthoPediatrics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KIDS opened at $22.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $554.30 million, a P/E ratio of -18.61 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. OrthoPediatrics has a 12-month low of $21.02 and a 12-month high of $35.99.

Get OrthoPediatrics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on KIDS. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial cut their target price on OrthoPediatrics from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th.

OrthoPediatrics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, engages in designing, developing, and marketing anatomically appropriate implants, instruments, and specialized braces for children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers pediatric trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for OrthoPediatrics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrthoPediatrics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.