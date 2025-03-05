SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH) Issues Earnings Results

SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.23), Zacks reports. SOPHiA GENETICS had a negative return on equity of 55.06% and a negative net margin of 110.71%. The company had revenue of $17.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.71 million. SOPHiA GENETICS updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ SOPH opened at $3.10 on Wednesday. SOPHiA GENETICS has a twelve month low of $2.70 and a twelve month high of $7.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.56. The company has a market capitalization of $202.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.03.

Separately, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of SOPHiA GENETICS in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SOPHiA GENETICS presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.40.

SOPHiA GENETICS SA operates as a cloud-native software technology company in the healthcare space. The company offers SOPHiA DDM platform, a cloud-native software platform for analyzing data and generating insights from multimodal data sets and diagnostic modalities. Its SOPHiA DDM platform and related solutions, applications, products, and services are used by hospitals, laboratories, and biopharmaceutical companies through its own sales force as well as distributors and industry collaborators in Switzerland, France, Italy, rest of Europe, North America, the United States, Latin America, and the Asia-pacific.

