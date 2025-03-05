Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) Short Interest Update

Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 551,700 shares, an increase of 30.2% from the January 31st total of 423,800 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 369,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HTBK. StockNews.com upgraded Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Heritage Commerce from $12.50 to $11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Heritage Commerce from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heritage Commerce

In related news, Director Jack W. Conner sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total transaction of $42,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 108,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,141,546.24. This represents a 3.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HTBK. PharVision Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heritage Commerce in the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 130,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 19,972 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 149.3% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 27,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 16,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 5,523 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.55% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Commerce Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HTBK traded down $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.12. 475,558 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,258. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.96. Heritage Commerce has a 12 month low of $7.66 and a 12 month high of $11.27. The firm has a market cap of $620.39 million, a PE ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 0.96.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 16.12%. Research analysts expect that Heritage Commerce will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Heritage Commerce Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. Heritage Commerce’s payout ratio is presently 78.79%.

About Heritage Commerce

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest-bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

Further Reading

