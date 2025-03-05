BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) Short Interest Up 29.7% in February

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,100 shares, an increase of 29.7% from the January 31st total of 31,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Trading Down 0.3 %

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.54. 91,539 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,823. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.62. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $10.05 and a 1 year high of $11.10.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.81%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust

About BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 118,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 43,133.0% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 43,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 43,133 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust in the third quarter valued at $152,000. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust in the third quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust during the third quarter worth about $598,000.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

