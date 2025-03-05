BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) Short Interest Up 29.7% in February

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,100 shares, an increase of 29.7% from the January 31st total of 31,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Trading Down 0.3 %
BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.54. 91,539 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,823. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.62. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $10.05 and a 1 year high of $11.10.
BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.81%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust
About BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust
BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.
Featured Articles
