Short Interest in NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC) Expands By 31.0%

NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,400 shares, a growth of 31.0% from the January 31st total of 17,100 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 10,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

NACCO Industries Trading Up 2.6 %

NYSE NC traded up $0.83 on Tuesday, hitting $32.94. 10,102 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,061. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 2.39. NACCO Industries has a 52-week low of $25.19 and a 52-week high of $34.74. The company has a market capitalization of $240.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.20 and a beta of 0.94.

NACCO Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.2275 per share. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. NACCO Industries’s payout ratio is -39.22%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NACCO Industries

About NACCO Industries

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of NACCO Industries by 365.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 5,499 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in NACCO Industries by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in NACCO Industries by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 36,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of NACCO Industries by 77.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 3,615 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of NACCO Industries by 232.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. 49.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NACCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the natural resources business. The company operates through three segments: Coal Mining, North American Mining, and Minerals Management. The Coal Mining segment operates surface coal mines under long-term contracts with power generation companies.

