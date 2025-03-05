Short Interest in NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC) Expands By 31.0%

NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,400 shares, a growth of 31.0% from the January 31st total of 17,100 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 10,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.
NACCO Industries Trading Up 2.6 %
NYSE NC traded up $0.83 on Tuesday, hitting $32.94. 10,102 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,061. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 2.39. NACCO Industries has a 52-week low of $25.19 and a 52-week high of $34.74. The company has a market capitalization of $240.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.20 and a beta of 0.94.
NACCO Industries Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.2275 per share. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. NACCO Industries’s payout ratio is -39.22%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On NACCO Industries
About NACCO Industries
NACCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the natural resources business. The company operates through three segments: Coal Mining, North American Mining, and Minerals Management. The Coal Mining segment operates surface coal mines under long-term contracts with power generation companies.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than NACCO Industries
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- GitLab: Get In While It’s Down—Big Rebound Ahead
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Tesla Stock: Finding a Bottom May Take Time
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Duolingo: This Beaten-Down Stock Is About to Rally 38%
Receive News & Ratings for NACCO Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NACCO Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.