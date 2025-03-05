Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) CAO Theodore Alan Huizenga Sells 967 Shares

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) CAO Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total transaction of $40,710.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 50,265 shares in the company, valued at $2,116,156.50. This trade represents a 1.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Stock Down 0.4 %

RARE stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,385,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,217. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.03. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.02 and a 12 month high of $60.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 0.60.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.32) by ($0.07). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 193.80% and a negative net margin of 101.60%. The firm had revenue of $164.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.23 million. Equities analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -5.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RARE. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 29,580.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 10,353 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 195.6% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 14,394 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 740.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 86,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,802,000 after purchasing an additional 76,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth about $107,000. 97.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (up from $46.00) on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.50.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

