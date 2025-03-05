Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Trading Down 2.9 %

NASDAQ:SAMG traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.59. The company had a trading volume of 10,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,760. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 0.82. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a 1 year low of $13.93 and a 1 year high of $19.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,604 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,649 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,446 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,030 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 7,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 80.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,605 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 9,209 shares during the last quarter. 47.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Silvercrest Asset Management Group

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

