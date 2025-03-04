Short Interest in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTL) Declines By 35.0%

iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,100 shares, a drop of 35.0% from the January 31st total of 80,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 97,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $20.25. 75,130 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,495. iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $19.47 and a 1 year high of $20.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.19.
iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0638 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd.
Institutional Trading of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF
iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile
The iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF (IBTL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2031 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2031. The fund will terminate in December 2031. IBTL was launched on Jul 13, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- GitLab: Get In While It’s Down—Big Rebound Ahead
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Tesla Stock: Finding a Bottom May Take Time
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Duolingo: This Beaten-Down Stock Is About to Rally 38%
Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.