Short Interest in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTL) Declines By 35.0%

iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,100 shares, a drop of 35.0% from the January 31st total of 80,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 97,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $20.25. 75,130 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,495. iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $19.47 and a 1 year high of $20.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.19.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0638 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd.

Institutional Trading of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF

iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBTL. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $391,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 25,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 4,856 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 52,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 10,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 72,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF (IBTL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2031 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2031. The fund will terminate in December 2031. IBTL was launched on Jul 13, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.