Oxford Nanopore Technologies (LON:ONT) Shares Down 14.3% – What’s Next?

Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc (LON:ONT – Get Free Report) traded down 14.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 89.30 ($1.14) and last traded at GBX 90.10 ($1.15). 50,400,641 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 478% from the average session volume of 8,719,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 105.10 ($1.34).
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 235.50 ($3.01).
Get Our Latest Research Report on ONT
Oxford Nanopore Technologies Stock Down 14.3 %
Oxford Nanopore Technologies (LON:ONT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported GBX (16) (($0.20)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Oxford Nanopore Technologies had a negative net margin of 94.82% and a negative return on equity of 26.02%.
Oxford Nanopore Technologies Company Profile
Our goal is to bring the widest benefits to society through enabling the analysis of anything, by anyone, anywhere.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Oxford Nanopore Technologies
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- GitLab: Get In While It’s Down—Big Rebound Ahead
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Tesla Stock: Finding a Bottom May Take Time
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Duolingo: This Beaten-Down Stock Is About to Rally 38%
Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Nanopore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Nanopore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.