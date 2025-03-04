InterCure Ltd. (NASDAQ:INCR) Short Interest Down 33.3% in February

InterCure Ltd. (NASDAQ:INCR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,400 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the January 31st total of 41,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 32,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional Trading of InterCure

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of InterCure in the third quarter worth $49,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in InterCure in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Moore Capital Management LP acquired a new position in InterCure in the fourth quarter worth about $156,000. Institutional investors own 8.34% of the company’s stock.

Get InterCure alerts:

InterCure Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ INCR traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.57. 18,573 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,288. InterCure has a 52-week low of $1.17 and a 52-week high of $3.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.69.

About InterCure

InterCure Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, cultivation, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical-grade cannabis and cannabis-based products for medical use in Israel and internationally. The company offers dried cannabis inflorescences and cannabis extract mixed with oil.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for InterCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.