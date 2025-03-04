Short Interest in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTZ) Decreases By 32.5%

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decline of 32.5% from the January 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

New York Mortgage Trust Stock Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ NYMTZ traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $19.14. The stock had a trading volume of 5,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,323. New York Mortgage Trust has a 12-month low of $16.60 and a 12-month high of $21.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.88.

New York Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 1st were given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st.

New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, including business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); single-family rental properties; and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

