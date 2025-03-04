Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) Short Interest Update

Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, a decrease of 32.8% from the January 31st total of 26,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Network-1 Technologies Trading Down 1.5 %

Network-1 Technologies stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.34. 33,808 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,515. The stock has a market cap of $30.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.33 and a beta of 0.14. Network-1 Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.22 and a 52-week high of $2.21.

Network-1 Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 7.1%. Network-1 Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -166.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Network-1 Technologies

Network-1 Technologies Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Network-1 Technologies by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 31,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 10,773 shares during the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Network-1 Technologies by 124.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 36,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 20,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Round Rock Advisors LLC bought a new position in Network-1 Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $163,000. 29.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Network-1 Technologies, Inc engages in the development, licensing, and protection of intellectual property assets. The company owns 100 patents, including the Cox patent portfolio related to enabling technology for identifying media content on the Internet; M2M/IoT patent portfolio related to enabling technology for authenticating, provisioning, and using embedded sim technology in IoT, machine-to-machine, and other mobile devices, such as smartphones, tablets, and computers, as well as automobiles; and HFT patent portfolio covering technologies related to high frequency trading that addresses technological problems associated with speed and latency, and provide critical latency gains in trading systems.

