FOXO Technologies Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FOXO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

FOXO Technologies Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FOXO – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 895,600 shares, a decline of 28.9% from the January 31st total of 1,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 4.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

FOXO Technologies Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of FOXO Technologies stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.16. 1,296,945 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,697,931. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.28. FOXO Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.13 and a 12 month high of $1.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FOXO Technologies

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in FOXO Technologies stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of FOXO Technologies Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FOXO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 117,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.67% of FOXO Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.89% of the company’s stock.

FOXO Technologies Company Profile

FOXO Technologies Inc engages in epigenetic biomarker underwriting technology and consumer engagement platform service business in the United States. It operates through two segments, FOXO Labs and FOXO Life. The company applies automated machine learning and artificial intelligence technologies to discover epigenetic biomarkers of human health, wellness, and aging.

