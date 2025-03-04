Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.42 (NYSE:NMAI)

Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund (NYSE:NMAI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 3rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.4175 per share on Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th.

Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.8% annually over the last three years.

Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:NMAI traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $12.60. The stock had a trading volume of 166,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,066. Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund has a 1 year low of $11.63 and a 1 year high of $13.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.68.

Insider Transactions at Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 33,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total transaction of $426,732.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,995,180 shares in the company, valued at $51,537,822. This trade represents a 0.82 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 499,886 shares of company stock worth $6,136,424 in the last quarter.

