Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.42 (NYSE:NMAI)

Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund (NYSE:NMAI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 3rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.4175 per share on Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th.
Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.8% annually over the last three years.
Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund Trading Down 0.2 %
NYSE:NMAI traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $12.60. The stock had a trading volume of 166,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,066. Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund has a 1 year low of $11.63 and a 1 year high of $13.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.68.
Insider Transactions at Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- GitLab: Get In While It’s Down—Big Rebound Ahead
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Tesla Stock: Finding a Bottom May Take Time
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Duolingo: This Beaten-Down Stock Is About to Rally 38%
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.