Oxford Nanopore Technologies (LON:ONT) Shares Down 14.3% – Should You Sell?

Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc (LON:ONT – Get Free Report) shares traded down 14.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 89.30 ($1.14) and last traded at GBX 90.10 ($1.15). 50,400,641 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 478% from the average session volume of 8,719,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 105.10 ($1.34).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 235.50 ($3.01).

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 132.94 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 138.65. The company has a quick ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.07. The company has a market cap of £855.09 million, a P/E ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 0.80.

Oxford Nanopore Technologies (LON:ONT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported GBX (16) (($0.20)) EPS for the quarter. Oxford Nanopore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 26.02% and a negative net margin of 94.82%.

