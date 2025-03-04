Linkage Global Inc (NASDAQ:LGCB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Linkage Global Inc (NASDAQ:LGCB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,400 shares, an increase of 42.0% from the January 31st total of 51,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 508,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Linkage Global

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Linkage Global stock. XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in shares of Linkage Global Inc (NASDAQ:LGCB – Free Report) by 285.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,117 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,372 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd owned approximately 0.35% of Linkage Global worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Linkage Global alerts:

Linkage Global Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LGCB traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.26. 92,085 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,123,383. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.51. Linkage Global has a 12 month low of $0.17 and a 12 month high of $5.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.71.

Linkage Global Company Profile

Linkage Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a cross-border e-commerce integrated services provider in Japan, Hong Kong, and Mainland China. It provides cross-border product sales; digital marketing services; and e-commerce operation training and software support services. Linkage Global Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Linkage Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linkage Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.