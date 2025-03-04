Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) Declares Dividend of $0.03

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, March 3rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.029 per share on Tuesday, April 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th.
Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Trading Down 1.7 %
JMM traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.24. 4,358 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,804. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.13. Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has a 1-year low of $5.78 and a 1-year high of $6.47.
Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Company Profile
