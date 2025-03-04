Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) Declares Dividend of $0.03

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, March 3rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.029 per share on Tuesday, April 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th.

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Trading Down 1.7 %

JMM traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.24. 4,358 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,804. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.13. Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has a 1-year low of $5.78 and a 1-year high of $6.47.

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

