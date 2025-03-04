BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) Declares Dividend of $0.08

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 3rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0839 per share by the investment management company on Monday, March 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This is a boost from BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust’s previous dividend of $0.07.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.9% annually over the last three years.

Get BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust alerts:

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE BTZ traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $10.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 496,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,318. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 52-week low of $9.92 and a 52-week high of $11.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.87.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.