Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Inc to Issue Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:BTX)

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Inc (NYSE:BTX – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, March 3rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0862 per share on Monday, March 31st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th.

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE:BTX traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.90. The stock had a trading volume of 880,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,089. Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics has a one year low of $6.66 and a one year high of $8.31. The company has a market capitalization of $405.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 4.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.61 and a 200 day moving average of $1.24.

Get Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eterna Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in creating transformative regenerative medicine treatments for cancer, blood disorders, and monogenic diseases. It offers IRX-2, a human cell-derived cytokine therapy, studying the safety and efficacy of IRX-2 in patients with head and neck cancer in Phase 2B.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.