BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN) to Issue $0.06 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 3rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.057 per share on Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.7% annually over the last three years.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BKN traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.70. The company had a trading volume of 77,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,475. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.07. BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust has a one year low of $11.01 and a one year high of $13.16.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

