Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI) Short Interest Down 25.2% in February

Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,400 shares, a decline of 25.2% from the January 31st total of 24,600 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Energy Focus in a report on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Energy Focus
Energy Focus Price Performance
Energy Focus Company Profile
Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems, and controls and ultraviolet-C light disinfection products in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime market light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products, such as Military-grade Intellitube retrofit TLED and the Invisitube ultra-low EMI TLED; and Military-grade fixtures, including LED globe lights, berth lights; high-bay fixtures and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Energy Focus
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- GitLab: Get In While It’s Down—Big Rebound Ahead
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Tesla Stock: Finding a Bottom May Take Time
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- Duolingo: This Beaten-Down Stock Is About to Rally 38%
Receive News & Ratings for Energy Focus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Focus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.