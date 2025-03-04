Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI) Short Interest Down 25.2% in February

Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,400 shares, a decline of 25.2% from the January 31st total of 24,600 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Energy Focus in a report on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Energy Focus Price Performance

Energy Focus Company Profile

Energy Focus stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.44. The stock had a trading volume of 65,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,962,090. The company has a market cap of $12.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.40. Energy Focus has a 52 week low of $1.14 and a 52 week high of $2.95.

Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems, and controls and ultraviolet-C light disinfection products in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime market light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products, such as Military-grade Intellitube retrofit TLED and the Invisitube ultra-low EMI TLED; and Military-grade fixtures, including LED globe lights, berth lights; high-bay fixtures and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.

