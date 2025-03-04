First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FKU) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FKU – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 31.8% from the January 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 12,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $582,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $601,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,033,000. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 59,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the period.

Get First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.04. The company had a trading volume of 842 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,584. The stock has a market cap of $61.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.22. First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund has a 1 year low of $35.33 and a 1 year high of $42.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.97 and a 200 day moving average of $39.82.

First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund Dividend Announcement

About First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.6439 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (FKU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of 75 companies selected based on NASDAQs AlphaDEX selection methodology. FKU was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.