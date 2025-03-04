Debra A. Cafaro Sells 41,294 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Stock

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 41,294 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total value of $2,852,589.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,138,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,622,918.44. This represents a 3.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Ventas Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE VTR traded down $0.42 on Tuesday, reaching $69.95. The company had a trading volume of 3,463,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,369,676. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.58 billion, a PE ratio of 368.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.58 and a 200-day moving average of $62.46. Ventas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.45 and a 1 year high of $71.00.

Get Ventas alerts:

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.83. Ventas had a return on equity of 0.82% and a net margin of 1.65%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ventas Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Ventas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,010.53%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Ventas during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 66.2% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ventas during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 1,039.4% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush raised their target price on Ventas from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Ventas from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Ventas from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $66.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ventas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.14.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Ventas

About Ventas

(Get Free Report)

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.