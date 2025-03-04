The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Insider Sells $268,101.60 in Stock

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) insider Paul V. Woolway sold 3,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.32, for a total transaction of $268,101.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,818 shares in the company, valued at $4,586,123.76. The trade was a 5.52 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

NYSE:SCHW traded down $2.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $75.17. 15,422,922 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,154,950. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.45 and its 200-day moving average is $73.83. The firm has a market cap of $136.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.98. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $61.01 and a twelve month high of $84.50.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.31% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Charles Schwab

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 36.12%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at about $580,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth about $82,351,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth about $275,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its position in Charles Schwab by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 5,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth about $406,000. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SCHW. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. TD Cowen raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $103.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Charles Schwab

About Charles Schwab

(Get Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.