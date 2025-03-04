Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) EVP Mithu Bhargava Sells 1,738 Shares

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) EVP Mithu Bhargava sold 1,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.84, for a total transaction of $161,355.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,211,933.36. The trade was a 11.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Mithu Bhargava also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

On Monday, December 23rd, Mithu Bhargava sold 8,263 shares of Iron Mountain stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.49, for a total transaction of $863,400.87.

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

Shares of Iron Mountain stock traded down $1.93 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.28. 2,666,684 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,151,603. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $101.46 and its 200 day moving average is $111.56. The stock has a market cap of $25.93 billion, a PE ratio of 144.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.01. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12 month low of $73.53 and a 12 month high of $130.24.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

Iron Mountain ( NYSE:IRM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Iron Mountain had a negative return on equity of 401.83% and a net margin of 2.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a $0.785 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. This is an increase from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 514.75%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Iron Mountain

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRM. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 367.8% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 9,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 7,632 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 5.8% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Conning Inc. acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain in the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain in the 3rd quarter valued at about $409,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain in the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Iron Mountain to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $125.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $131.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Iron Mountain presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on IRM

Iron Mountain Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.