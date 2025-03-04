Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) CEO Bradley J. Ehrman Buys 3,356 Shares

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Free Report) CEO Bradley J. Ehrman purchased 3,356 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.80 per share, for a total transaction of $100,008.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,507,758. This represents a 2.93 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Dorchester Minerals Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DMLP traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.40. The stock had a trading volume of 241,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,357. Dorchester Minerals, L.P. has a one year low of $28.25 and a one year high of $35.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.99.

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The energy company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $39.71 million for the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a net margin of 56.77% and a return on equity of 36.86%.

Dorchester Minerals Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.7394 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. Dorchester Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 139.15%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Dorchester Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th.

Institutional Trading of Dorchester Minerals

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Dorchester Minerals by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 908,646 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,285,000 after purchasing an additional 11,753 shares in the last quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dorchester Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,877,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new stake in Dorchester Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,829,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 102,550 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 77,300 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. 19.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dorchester Minerals

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of royalty properties in the United States. Its royalty properties include producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in 593 counties and parishes in 28 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

