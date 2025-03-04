Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Insider Sells $607,881.90 in Stock

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) insider John Richard Pinion sold 14,439 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total value of $607,881.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 107,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,536,948.60. This represents a 11.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Trading Down 0.4 %

RARE stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.10. 1,385,598 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 779,217. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.02 and a twelve month high of $60.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.03.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.32) by ($0.07). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 193.80% and a negative net margin of 101.60%. The firm had revenue of $164.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.23 million. Equities analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -5.18 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on RARE shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price (up from $46.00) on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 259.5% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Human Investing LLC bought a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

Featured Stories

