Chakana Copper (CVE:PERU) Shares Down 26.5% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Chakana Copper Corp. (CVE:PERU – Get Free Report) fell 26.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. 125,311 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 659% from the average session volume of 16,501 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

Chakana Copper Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.02 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.99, a quick ratio of 7.18 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of C$33.38 million, a P/E ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 2.10.

Chakana Copper Company Profile

Chakana Copper Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Soledad copper-gold-silver project located in Central Peru. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

