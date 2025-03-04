BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, March 3rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0619 per share by the investment management company on Monday, March 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This is an increase from BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust’s previous dividend of $0.05.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:BDJ traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 574,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,815. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.66. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.80 and a fifty-two week high of $9.07.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust alerts:

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.