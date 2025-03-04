BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, March 3rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0619 per share by the investment management company on Monday, March 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This is an increase from BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust’s previous dividend of $0.05.
BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Stock Down 2.0 %
Shares of NYSE:BDJ traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 574,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,815. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.66. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.80 and a fifty-two week high of $9.07.
BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Company Profile
