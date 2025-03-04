BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) Plans Dividend of $0.12

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, March 3rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.1238 per share by the investment management company on Monday, March 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th.

NYSE FRA traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,152. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund has a 52 week low of $12.16 and a 52 week high of $14.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.47.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

