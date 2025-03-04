BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) Plans Dividend of $0.12

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, March 3rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.1238 per share by the investment management company on Monday, March 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th.
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Price Performance
NYSE FRA traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,152. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund has a 52 week low of $12.16 and a 52 week high of $14.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.47.
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Company Profile
