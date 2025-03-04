Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP) Short Interest Update

Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000,000 shares, a decline of 36.3% from the January 31st total of 7,850,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $4.10 to $3.20 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Ultrapar Participações to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.20.

Get Ultrapar Participações alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on UGP

Institutional Trading of Ultrapar Participações

Ultrapar Participações Stock Down 0.5 %

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning raised its position in Ultrapar Participações by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 55,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 17,430 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc raised its position in Ultrapar Participações by 90.2% in the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 21,408 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 10,153 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its position in Ultrapar Participações by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 38,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 6,205 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in Ultrapar Participações by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 40,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 10,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Ultrapar Participações by 71.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,363 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 56,142 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UGP traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.83. 1,000,965 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,264,848. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.14, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Ultrapar Participações has a 12-month low of $2.53 and a 12-month high of $5.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.33.

Ultrapar Participações Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.0774 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. Ultrapar Participações’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

About Ultrapar Participações

(Get Free Report)

Ultrapar Participações SA, through its subsidiaries, operates in the energy and infrastructure business in Brazil. The company distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, in addition to renewable electricity and compressed natural gas. It also operates in the distribution and marketing of gasoline, ethanol, diesel, fuel oil, kerosene, natural gas for vehicles, and lubricants; and holds AmPm convenience stores and provides JetOil lubricant services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ultrapar Participações Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultrapar Participações and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.