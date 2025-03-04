iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, a drop of 38.9% from the January 31st total of 1,900,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 763,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Trading Up 0.8 %
NASDAQ:ESGE traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.66. 594,667 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 665,389. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 0.73. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.01 and a fifty-two week high of $37.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.86.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a $0.0222 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Company Profile
The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (ESGE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies from emerging market economies. Stocks are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics while maintaining similar investment risk\u002Freturn of the market.
