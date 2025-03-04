Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) Short Interest Update

Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 149,800 shares, a drop of 35.5% from the January 31st total of 232,100 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 77,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Insider Activity at Marker Therapeutics

In other Marker Therapeutics news, Director Steve Elms bought 11,085 shares of Marker Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.20 per share, for a total transaction of $35,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 325,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,184. This represents a 3.53 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Enterprise Associates 16 New bought 554,250 shares of Marker Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.20 per share, for a total transaction of $1,773,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,625,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,202,169.60. This trade represents a 51.73 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marker Therapeutics

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invst LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marker Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marker Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 54,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 21,703 shares during the period. NEA Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 1,625,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,056,000 after purchasing an additional 554,250 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Marker Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $2,847,000. 22.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marker Therapeutics Stock Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of Marker Therapeutics stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.38. The stock had a trading volume of 56,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,326. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.99. Marker Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.35 and a 1 year high of $5.99.

Separately, Brookline Capital Management upgraded Marker Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th.

Marker Therapeutics Company Profile

Marker Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel T cell-based immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its multi tumor associated antigen-specific T cell technology is based on the manufacture of non-engineered tumor-specific T cells that recognize multiple tumor-associated antigens.

