First Bankers Trustshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FBTT) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

First Bankers Trustshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FBTT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 3rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share on Friday, April 25th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 21st.
First Bankers Trustshares Price Performance
First Bankers Trustshares stock remained flat at $16.49 during midday trading on Tuesday. First Bankers Trustshares has a 52-week low of $13.25 and a 52-week high of $18.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.24.
First Bankers Trustshares Company Profile
