Triumph Gold (CVE:TIG) Trading Up 24.3% – Here’s Why

Triumph Gold Corp. (CVE:TIG – Get Free Report) shares shot up 24.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.23. 307,380 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 661% from the average session volume of 40,403 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.
Triumph Gold Stock Performance
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.05 and a beta of 1.64.
Triumph Gold Company Profile
Triumph Gold Corp., a junior natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship project is the Freegold Mountain project located in Yukon, Canada. The company was formerly known as Northern Freegold Resources Ltd.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Triumph Gold
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- GitLab: Get In While It’s Down—Big Rebound Ahead
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Tesla Stock: Finding a Bottom May Take Time
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Duolingo: This Beaten-Down Stock Is About to Rally 38%
Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.