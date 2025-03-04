Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 3rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0675 per share on Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th.

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.97. 9,531 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,951. Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.83 and a fifty-two week high of $12.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.06.

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Missouri. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal and Missouri income taxes.

