Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 3rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0675 per share on Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th.
Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance
Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.97. 9,531 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,951. Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.83 and a fifty-two week high of $12.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.06.
Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- GitLab: Get In While It’s Down—Big Rebound Ahead
- How to Plot Fibonacci Price Inflection Levels
- Tesla Stock: Finding a Bottom May Take Time
- What is the Nasdaq? Complete Overview with History
- Duolingo: This Beaten-Down Stock Is About to Rally 38%
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.