BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:BHV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:BHV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 3rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0515 per share on Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th.
BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust Price Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BHV traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.01. The company had a trading volume of 2,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,933. BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust has a 12-month low of $10.38 and a 12-month high of $12.08.
BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- GitLab: Get In While It’s Down—Big Rebound Ahead
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- Tesla Stock: Finding a Bottom May Take Time
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Duolingo: This Beaten-Down Stock Is About to Rally 38%
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.