BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 3rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.051 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.1% annually over the last three years.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Stock Performance

NYSE:MUE traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.30. The company had a trading volume of 26,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,299. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.44. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $10.95.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

