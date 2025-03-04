Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 90,900 shares, a decrease of 31.7% from the January 31st total of 133,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Covenant Logistics Group news, CAO Matisse Long sold 2,114 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total value of $61,200.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,434 shares in the company, valued at $446,814.30. This represents a 12.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Covenant Logistics Group

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Covenant Logistics Group by 7.8% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 4,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 91.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Covenant Logistics Group Price Performance

Covenant Logistics Group Increases Dividend

NASDAQ:CVLG traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.59. The company had a trading volume of 70,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,497. Covenant Logistics Group has a 52-week low of $21.51 and a 52-week high of $30.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.26. The company has a market capitalization of $648.04 million, a PE ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Covenant Logistics Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Covenant Logistics Group’s payout ratio is 21.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Covenant Logistics Group in a research note on Friday, January 24th.

About Covenant Logistics Group

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Expedited, Dedicated, Managed Freight, and Warehousing. The Expedited segment primarily provides truckload services with high service freight and delivery standards, such as 1,000 miles in 22 hours or 15-minute delivery windows.

