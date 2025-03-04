Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:COEP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:COEP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a drop of 34.3% from the January 31st total of 21,000 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 373,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ COEP traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.00. 40,211 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,403. The company has a market cap of $35.66 million, a P/E ratio of -1.90 and a beta of -0.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. Coeptis Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.31 and a twelve month high of $13.70.

Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapy platforms for patients with cancer. Its product portfolio consists of CD38-GEAR-NK, a cell therapy for the treatment of CD38-related cancers, including multiple myeloma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; SNAP-CAR, a CAR T cell therapy platform co-administered with tagged, tumor-specific antibodies to potentially target different tumor types, including hematological malignancies and solid tumors; and CD38-Diagnostic, an in vitro screening tool to analyze if cancer patients might be appropriate candidates for anti-CD38 mAb therapy.

