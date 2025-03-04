Short Interest in CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL) Decreases By 38.5%

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a drop of 38.5% from the January 31st total of 21,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CHS stock. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 110,505 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 11,062 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC's holdings in CHS were worth $2,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

CHSCL traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.73. 63,242 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,011. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.94. CHS has a 1 year low of $25.32 and a 1 year high of $26.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a $0.4688 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th.

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, engages in the provision of grains, food, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; the supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels; the blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane, asphalt, and other natural gas liquids.

