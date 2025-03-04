BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) Announces $0.25 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 3rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BST stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.08. 244,507 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,106. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.53. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 52 week low of $31.38 and a 52 week high of $39.59.

Insider Activity

In related news, Portfolio Manager Tony Kim purchased 10,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.78 per share, with a total value of $398,037.92. Following the acquisition, the portfolio manager now owns 41,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,609,912.92. This trade represents a 32.84 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

