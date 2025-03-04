Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund Announces Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:NUW)

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 3rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0485 per share on Tuesday, April 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.3% per year over the last three years.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NUW stock traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $13.86. The company had a trading volume of 43,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,331. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.73 and a 200-day moving average of $13.92. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund has a 12 month low of $13.23 and a 12 month high of $14.38.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in the securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

