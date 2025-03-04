Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) Announces $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 3rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0697 per share by the investment management company on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th.
Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Stock Down 1.5 %
BCX stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.77. 481,152 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 238,400. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 52-week low of $8.30 and a 52-week high of $9.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.00 and its 200 day moving average is $9.18.
About Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- GitLab: Get In While It’s Down—Big Rebound Ahead
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- Tesla Stock: Finding a Bottom May Take Time
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Duolingo: This Beaten-Down Stock Is About to Rally 38%
Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.