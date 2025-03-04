Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) Announces $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 3rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0697 per share by the investment management company on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Stock Down 1.5 %

BCX stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.77. 481,152 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 238,400. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 52-week low of $8.30 and a 52-week high of $9.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.00 and its 200 day moving average is $9.18.

About Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.

