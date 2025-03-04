Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,060,000 shares, a growth of 29.0% from the January 31st total of 20,200,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,630,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Bilibili Trading Up 5.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BILI traded up $1.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,869,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,079,757. Bilibili has a 12 month low of $9.86 and a 12 month high of $31.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of -46.53 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.92.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 8.23%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Bilibili will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BILI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark upped their price objective on Bilibili from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Bilibili from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Nomura Securities cut shares of Bilibili from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Bilibili from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bilibili

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Bilibili by 882.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 70,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 63,772 shares during the last quarter. First Beijing Investment Ltd lifted its holdings in Bilibili by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Beijing Investment Ltd now owns 3,793,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,694,000 after buying an additional 1,860,496 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Bilibili in the 3rd quarter valued at about $159,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bilibili in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Bilibili by 90.9% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 5,086 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

Bilibili Company Profile

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of digital content, including professional user generated videos, mobile games, and value-added services, such as live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, audio drama on Maoer, and comics on Bilibili Comic.

Further Reading

