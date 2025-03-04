Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) Short Interest Update

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 182,000 shares, a growth of 31.5% from the January 31st total of 138,400 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 102,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CDTX shares. StockNews.com downgraded Cidara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Cidara Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Cidara Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.20.

Cidara Therapeutics Stock Up 0.5 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cidara Therapeutics

NASDAQ:CDTX traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,530. Cidara Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $28.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.52 and a 200-day moving average of $17.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 0.94.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDTX. BVF Inc. IL lifted its holdings in Cidara Therapeutics by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 1,092,796 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,374,000 after buying an additional 389,731 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,092,796 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,374,000 after acquiring an additional 389,716 shares in the last quarter. TCG Crossover Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $26,092,000. VR Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Cidara Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $20,583,000. Finally, Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cidara Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,026,000. 35.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cidara Therapeutics

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing targeted therapies for patients facing cancers and other serious diseases. The company's product includes rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

