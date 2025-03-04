Short Interest in BTC Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:BTCT) Declines By 24.7%

BTC Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:BTCT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 502,100 shares, a decrease of 24.7% from the January 31st total of 667,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 11.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

BTC Digital Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BTCT traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.22. 1,358,406 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,111,109. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.18. BTC Digital has a 12-month low of $1.32 and a 12-month high of $26.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BTC Digital

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BTCT. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of BTC Digital in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in BTC Digital in the 4th quarter valued at $975,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in BTC Digital during the 4th quarter worth $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.32% of the company’s stock.

About BTC Digital

BTC Digital Ltd. a crypto asset technology company engages in bitcoin mining business. It is also involved in mining machines resale and rental business. The company was formerly known as Meten Holding Group Ltd. and changed its name to BTC Digital Ltd. in August 2023. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

