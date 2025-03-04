BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) Raises Dividend to $0.11 Per Share

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 3rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.1132 per share by the investment management company on Monday, March 31st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This is an increase from BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust’s previous dividend of $0.09.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.4% annually over the last three years.

Shares of BLW traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.23. 278,247 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,097. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a 1 year low of $13.24 and a 1 year high of $14.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.30.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income securities of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in investment grade corporate bonds, mortgage-related securities, asset-backed securities, US Government and agency securities, and senior, secured floating rate loans.

